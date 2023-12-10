Solo Leveling Debuts New Trailer Ahead of 2024 Launch

Solo Leveling has been a hit for years, and it is getting ready to tackle its next era. There are weeks to go before the series drops its anime premiere, and all eyes are on the long-awaited adaptation. After all, A-1 Pictures is tackling Solo Leveling on the screen, and we have been given a new trailer of the anime ahead of its launch.

As you can see below, Solo Leveling looks as sleek as you'd expect. We can see Jinwoo take up arms in a few scenes as he levels up his hunter rank. All of this action is set against "Request" by Krage. The song will be used as the ending theme for Solo Leveling season one, and the single suits the shonen series.

Currently, Solo Leveling is slated to debut on January 6th, and it has already secured its opening theme. The K-pop group Tomorrow x Together will perform the opening track "Level". As for the anime's top brass, Shunsuke Nakashige was asked to direct the anime while Noboru Kimura does the scripts. Originally, Solo Leveling was meant to debut by the end of 2023, but production delays pushed the show to 2024. So if you have not caught up on its hit webtoon, you have some time left.

After all, Solo Leveling is finished, and the webtoon can be read through Yen Press in English. So for more info on the action fantasy hit, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about this latest look at Solo Leveling? Will you be tuning into the anime when it drops? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!