Solo Leveling Ragnarok Season 2: Story, Characters, & What We Know So Far

While Solo Leveling‘s anime continues to capture mainstream anime audiences, the series’ newly released sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, is quickly making a name for itself among webtoon and manhwa maniacs. Released back in August 2024, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is giving fans of Solo Leveling more of the universe and story they fell in love with all those years ago, now through the fresh new perspective of Jinwoo’s son, Sung Suho, taking the classic next-gen approach towards the sequel and with great success too.

With just under 50 chapters, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok‘s Korean release has finally wrapped up a successful first season, accruing 24 million views and a 9.9 rating on KakaoPage while the English release on Tapas sits comfy at 1 million views despite lagging a bit behind. It’s safe to say fans everywhere are on the edge of their seats as they wait for Season 2 and more of Sung Suho’s addictive story. Given the overwhelmingly positive response the first season has received so far, both in Korea and overseas, there’s no doubt that Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will return with Season 2 of the manhwa soon enough, so here’s everything we know so far.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s Korean release on KakaoPage has already wrapped Season 1 with Episode 47 released on April 2nd, 2025, at 10:00 PM KST. However, the official English localization by Tapas has yet to catch up, with only 42 chapters out so far. New episodes of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok are released on Tapas every Saturday, with Episode 43 set to release on May 24th, 2025.

Assuming the official localization does not suffer any unforeseen delays, based on this established release schedule, Episode 47, the Season 1 finale of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, will likely be released on Tapas on Saturday, June 21st, 2025. New chapters of Season 2 of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will likely only make their way to Tapas much after the Korean release returns, with Tapas sure to announce the exact release date when the time comes.

When Will Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Season 2 Release?

So far, neither D&C Webtoon, the official publisher for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, nor Redice Studio, the production studio, have revealed when exactly the series will return from hiatus. Having said that, D&C Webtoon did release a hiatus announcement on KakaoPage after the release of the season finale back in April, which reads:

“Hello readers. This is the D&C Webtoon editorial team. The webtoon Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will end Season 1 with Episode 47 on Thursday, April 3rd, and will be on hiatus for a while. We hope you look forward to Season 2, which will return with an even more exciting story with a more mature Suho. We thank you for all the support and love you have sent us.”

This announcement is the most recent update on Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, and it is unclear how long this hiatus between seasons will last. The hiatus could be anywhere between three to six months long, assuming that the series’ creators do not develop any health conditions or suffer any other unforeseen circumstances that could cause a delay.

Solo Leveling‘s manhwa previously went on hiatus for a bit over four months between Season 1 and 2 of the manhwa, with Season 1 ending on March 19th, 2020, and Season 2 returning on August 1, 2020. It is possible that Season 2 of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok could also take a similar amount of time to return, with the new season possibly releasing sometime in August, just in time for the series’ one-year anniversary.

The Story of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok So Far

So far in Ragnarok, Suho has reached level 42 and developed bond skills with two of the Monarch’s heirs, namely Esil, who is the heir to Baran, the Monarch of White Flames, and Gray, who is the heir to Rakan, the Monarch of Fangs. Suho has also rescued Ammut, the heir to Tarnak, the Monach of the Iron Body, though Suho is yet to use the bond skill acquired with Ammut.

Meanwhile, the Itarim’s Apostle, Tiel, takes on the name Park Do-jin and becomes an officially recognized S-rank hunter. The Hunters Association organizes a raid on the Paju field-type dungeon to find proof of Lee Minsung’s stardust factory. Suho defeats Minsung while his body is taken over by Do-jin and his powers are amplified to that of an S-rank hunter by one of Do-jin’s abilities. Following the fight, Suho accepts a class change quest where he fights past versions of himself. At the same time, Do-jin learns of Suho’s true identity.

Cover art for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Webtoon release

At the end of the quest, Suho is given a choice between three classes but chooses all three instead of just one, which merge to give Suho an all-new class called the ‘Irregular White Shadow.’ The Season 1 finale ends with Thomas Andre heading to Korea, looking to pick a bone with Suho and Cha Hae-in stepping out of a gate.

What to Expect From Season 2 of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok

With Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s webnovel sitting at 350 chapters at present and still releasing new ones, the series’ story is clearly far from finished, and the manhwa still has plenty more material to adapt. That said, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok‘s manhwa has made quite a few changes from the source material, making it difficult to anticipate what direction the manhwa’s story could take next.

Hopefully, some things fans can expect from Season 2 are to learn about Cha Hae-in’s whereabouts, to see Suho find the other Monarch heirs, and maybe even a fight between Suho and Thomas Andre. The hiatus message curiously mentioned “an even more exciting story with a more mature Suho,” hinting at even more growth for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok‘s beloved protagonist, as well as even more exciting matchups, making Season 2 one to keep an eye out for.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is available to read on Tapas.