Solo Leveling Season 2 Has Bad News for English Dub Fans

Jinwoo Sung’s brutal anime adventures have been only getting bigger and more explosive in Solo Leveling’s second season. As the anime protagonist continues to try his hardest to rise in the ranks of hunters while also looking to score a magical elixir that will save his mother’s life, the series has revealed some surprise news for fans that have been with Jinwoo since the start. Even with Solo Leveling’s English Dub doing a good job in keeping up with the original Japanese version, those who have been following the Western version of the anime are looking at some dark clouds ahead that happen to have silver linings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a surprising new update, the official English Social Media Account for Solo Leveling revealed that the fifth episode of the second season will arrive a little later than expected. In fact, the installment will be skipping this week altogether. Luckily though, the anime franchise confirmed that the fifth and sixth episodes will both release on the same day, bringing the English Dub right back up to speed. Fans can expect both episodes to arrive on Crunchyroll on February 22nd, with these episodes continuing to see Solo Leveling’s star fighting against both the Hell Tower and the various gates appearing throughout the world.

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling’s Second Season And Beyond

The anime’s second season has thrown some major curveballs at Jinwoo Sung, both good and bad. Forced to reveal his true power to make sure that he can be a part of bigger missions, the hunters’ world is one that sees many agencies tripping over one another in an effort to recruit Jinwoo. Despite Sung’s new popularity, Jinwoo has rejected many agencies advances and is still trying his best to level up to make sure that he can get the medicine that will fix his mother’s illness.

While Solo Leveling hasn’t been confirmed for a third season as of yet, the popularity of the franchise is one that makes it a safe bet that Jinwoo’s animated adventure will continue. Even when the main series ends, the South Korean WEBTOON is one that already has a sequel in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. Following the offspring of Jinwoo in the future, the current story is one that is tailor made for an anime series though we might be waiting for some time to see it hit the small screen.

Why is Solo Leveling Popular?

Solo Leveling is the very definition of a “power fantasy” as Jinwoo went from the “world’s weakest hunter” to one of the world’s strongest. Thanks to A-1 Productions, Sung’s battles are some of the biggest in the anime world at present. As the stakes continue to be raised, expect Solo Leveling’s second season to turn quite a few heads when all is said and done.

Want to see what lies ahead for Jinwoo Sung? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments!

Via Solo Leveling Social Media Account