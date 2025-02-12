Solo Leveling Season 2 Adds Anime-Only Scenes (But Cuts a Memorable Character)

Solo Leveling Season 2 continues Jinwoo’s adventures as he’s on his path to becoming more powerful than ever. Not only that, but he only needs one ingredient to heal his mother with the Holy Water of Life. His mother is suffering from an Eternal Slumber, a condition that many people developed after the appearance of gates. It’s caused by the mana leakage from high-ranking monsters that dwell within the gates and affects ordinary humans who are exposed to strong mana over time. This mysterious illness puts them into a deep, unbreakable coma.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jin-Woo’s mother fell into this state due to prolonged exposure while working in a hospital near dungeon outbreaks. While there is no cure known to people, Jinwoo’s System grants him an opportunity to save her. He needs to craft a Holy Water of Life, and the ingredients reside in the Demon Castle, an instant dungeon that’s part of his quest. While Jinwoo attempts to cure his mother, he also realizes he needs to stop pretending to be weak. He is now an S-Rank Hunter and the story will change drastically from this point on. However, as the anime continues, changes from the manhwa are becoming more relevant.

Warning: Spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa ahead!

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Season 2 Doesn’t Introduce Yoo Soohyun

Yoo Soohyun should have debuted in Season 2 Episode 5, but the anime cuts her appearance completely. She is Jinho’s cousin and a famous actress and model. She debuts in Chapter 67 of the manhwa. However, as of Season 2 Episode 6, the anime has covered the story until Chapter 75. While it’s still possible she will be introduced later in the story; her debut was supposed to happen before Jinwoo enters the dungeons with the Hunters Guild.

Soohyun reluctantly met Jinho two days before he was officially announced as Korea’s 10th S-Rank Hunter. She was irritated at her cousin for forcing her to make time for him, but Jinho was completely drunk. Soohyun isn’t a major character in the manhwa, but her role is still important as a member of the Ahjin Guild.

After forming a guild with Jinho, Jinwoo realizes he needs someone who has no interest in hunting to be the third member. Jinho asks his cousin for help, and she’s more than happy to work with Jinwoo. She also takes a selfie with him to post on social media, resulting in Jinwoo getting swarmed by a mob of reports on the day of his guild’s first official raid.

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Season 2 Includes Anime-Only Scenes While Removing Scenes from the Manhwa

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 features an original where Cha Haein is swimming while thinking about her recent meeting with her Guild’s President, Choi Jongin. She is worried about his decision to withhold information about the evolving ants on Jeju Island from the public. A few years ago, an S-Rank gate appeared on Jeju Island, and since no one was able to clear it, a dungeon break occurred.

Many lives have been lost because of it, and the damage will be more serious if nothing is done. The first season’s finale unveiled that the ant monsters are evolving at an alarming rat,e and they may soon be able to cover long distances. The original scene provides fans with deeper insight into her character and inner struggles.

Additionally, Season 2 Episode 6 includes a scene with Kargalgan remembering two people from his past just moments before dying. While the anime doesn’t provide information about the two individuals, they are implicitly the Shadow Monarch and Igris. Aside from Soohyun’s introduction, Solo Leveling Season 2 also excludes several scenes from the manhwa. While the couple or original scenes are great additions to the storytelling, a lot more scenes have been removed. Although the anime stays true to the original source, it cuts a few dialogues or brief details in between for faster pacing.

For example, in Chapter 48, where Woo Jinchul is driving Hwang Dongsoo to the Red Gate, the latter asks about his brother’s funeral. Additionally, the anime doesn’t include the scene where Jinwoo is completing his daily quest inside the dungeon. Season 2 is adapting more chapters than the first season as the story progresses faster than ever. With a mere six episodes, the anime has covered 30 chapters while the entire first season covered 45 chapters. At this rate, the ongoing season will most likely include at least some of the Jeju Island Arc, one of the best arcs in the series.