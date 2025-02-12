Solo Leveling Breaks Jujutsu Kaisen Streaming Record

Solo Leveling‘s anime adaptation is quickly establishing itself as one of the behemoths of the action genre, and its latest achievement only adds to that fact. Based on the manhwa of the same name by Chu-Gong, the anime is currently airing its second season, with new episodes being released weekly on Saturdays on Crunchyroll. The latest episode saw Sung Jinwoo go all-out in an A-ranked dungeon, with his battered and bruised party watching in pure shock. The episode featured one of the best fights in the entire series so far, which is one of many reasons why fans are proclaiming Solo Leveling to be the new peak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Solo Leveling fever has spread across the internet, with fans almost immediately making memes and comparing it to other popular anime the moment a new episode drops. As is the case with any popular series, Solo Leveling is already being compared to hits like Jujutsu Kaisen, which has its own die-hard fan base of staunch defenders. The competition between Solo Leveling and various other action series is purely subjective among fans. But, in one metric, it already has Jujutsu Kaisen and almost every other series beat.

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Breaks Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Record on Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling is now the third most-rated series of all time on Crunchyroll. A-1 Pictures’ phenomenal anime currently holds a staggering 496,820 user ratings and counting. The series recently overtook Jujutsu Kaisen, which, at the time of writing, holds 490,416 ratings. Incredibly, of those ratings, Solo Leveling also boasts more 5-star reviews from its viewers. Of all of Solo Leveling‘s ratings, 96% of them (roughly 476,947) are 5 stars. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen is rated just slightly worse, with 94% of its ratings (roughly 460,991) rated 5 stars.

But, Solo Leveling still has a long way to go before it takes the silver medal. The immensely popular Demon Slayer holds second place, with a total of 574,969 ratings (95% of which are 5 stars). Beating Demon Slayer‘s total is an achievable feat for Solo Leveling, especially considering there are still seven episodes left in the new season, while Demon Slayer fans still don’t know when the upcoming Infinity Castle movie will be released.

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that One Piece currently holds the top spot as the most-rated anime series on Crunchyroll. At the time of writing, One Piece has 582,771 ratings on the streamer (95% of which are positive). With such a small margin between Demon Slayer and One Piece, there is a conceivable world where Solo Leveling overtakes them both to become the most-rated series on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling‘s Latest Episode Gives Sung Jinwoo a New Rank

Sung Jinwoo started Solo Leveling as the “Weakest Hunter in the World,” a nickname that was appropriate in the first two episodes. But, having just watched the man tear through an army of High Orcs with his Shadow Monarch powers, that name no longer feels appropriate. Episode 7, which releases this Saturday, is finally putting Sung’s leveled-up powers on full display to the world.

“The 10th S-Rank Hunter” will finally give Sung Jinwoo the official title of being an S-Rank hunter, after his reawakening test earlier in the season. The official description for the new episode reads, “Jinwoo, who single-handedly cleared one of the highest-ranked A-class dungeons, was reassessed and became the tenth S-class hunter in the country. Ignoring the attention from many people, he once again challenges the conquest of the ‘Demon’s Castle.’”