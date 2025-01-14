Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 Preview Highlights Jinwoo’s Wild New Upgrades

Solo Leveling has taken what was once considered to be “The World’s Worst Hunter” and transformed Jinwoo Sung into a force of nature. The anime’s first season saw the protagonist progressing via “the system” he achieved thanks to a near-death experience, with the first season finale changing the game. Thanks to leveling up against the Blood Red Commander Ingris and his endless soldiers, Sung has gained the power of a necromancer and can bring his fallen opponents back to life to join his army. In a new preview for the next riveting episode, Solo Leveling is highlighting just how far Jinwoo’s new necromancy powers can go.

When last we left Jinwoo, the anime star had overcome the challenge behind the newest “Red Gate.” Fighting against an army of ice elves, Sung also had to contend with the malicious elements that were a part of his human crew, attempting to save the weaker members of the outfit from the stronger ones. In claiming victory against the elves, Jinwoo was able to add some major new allies to his shadow roster, including a giant bear and a larger-than-life soldier known as “Iron.” With Jinwoo’s biggest challenge at the moment remaining the Hell Tower that houses a cure for his mother’s ills, his heightened powers are still going to be put to the test.

The Necromancer Returns

While Jinwoo can summon countless allies to back him up, there is a drawback to doing so. Much like MMORPG video games, Sung bringing back the dead to fight on his side does drain him of mana. On top of his deceased allies, Jinwoo still has his wild strength and speed at his disposal which he will put to good use within the “Hell’s Tower.” The third episode of season two is titled “Still a Long Way To Go” and A-1 Pictures has a description to get fans hyped.

“Sung has fulfilled his promise to conquer dungeons 19 times with Morobishi, and his level has improved compared to when he fought Cerberus. In order to collect materials for the “Sacred Water of Life” that could cure her mother’s illness, he once again challenges the S-class dungeon “Devil’s Castle.” The condition for completing the quest given to Sung was to collect 10,000 demon souls.”

The Future of Solo Leveling

In a recent interview, Jinwoo’s voice actor, Taito Ban, discussed the future of the series, hoping to see the brutal anime adaptation continue for quite some time in the future, “Of course, we finished recording Season 1, Season 2, but of course, I would really, really like it if the momentum continued and it didn’t just stop because there’s so much more of the story left to tell. So Season 3, Season 4, Season 5, maybe even a movie in the works.”

Considering the original manwha is currently in its sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, these dreams of the series hitting multiple seasons down the road definitely appear plausible. As the anime’s second season continues, expect some major surprises related not just to Sung’s future but his past as well.

Want to see what the future holds for Jinwoo Sung?