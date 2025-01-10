Solo Leveling Star Stokes Fan Hopes For Anime’s Future

Solo Leveling Season 2, also known as Arise From the Shadow, debuted on January 4th as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. This new season includes some incredible anime series such as Sakamoto Days, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, Dr. Stone: Science Future, and many more. Solo Leveling is among these most anticipated show thanks to the manhwa’s global popularity. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, an E-Rank Hunter, in a world where a strange phenomenon causes gates to appear out of nowhere. These gates lead to dangerous dungeons where monsters and treasure await the hunters.

Only a select few people who have awakened their abilities as a hunter are eligible to enter the dungeons. Jinwoo is known as the weakest hunter of all mankind. Despite that, he still fights those monsters to pay off his mother’s medical bills and his sister’s tuition. However, his life turns upside down when almost dying in a double dungeon grants him a system that allows him to level up. The second season continues Jinwoo’s adventures as he shows no sign of stopping. According to Jinwoo’s voice actor, Taito Ban, the anime has major plans for continuation.

A-1 PICTURES

Solo Leveling Star Shares Hope For Anime Continuation

In an interview with Gamerbraves during the Comic Fiesta 2024 held in Malaysia, Sung Jinwoo’s voice actor, Taito Ban, shares his insights about the series. He shares, “Even though the first season was so well executed… in the grand scheme of the story of the series, it is still the prologue.”

Ban further talks about the second season, “The second season brings in more characters into the mix, and with the expansion of the cast… the world is going to expand far beyond just the dungeon that he was leveling in.”

The actor also hypes up the ongoing season, “With the threat of Igris looming again, the fights are going to be 10 times flashier, 10 times more impressive.”

Finally, Taito Ban shares his hopes for the anime continuation, “Of course, we finished recording Season 1, Season 2, but of course, I would really, really like it if the momentum continued and it didn’t just stop because there’s so much more of the story left to tell. So Season 3, Season 4, Season 5, maybe even a movie in the works.”

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling’s manhwa has 22 arcs, and the second season kicks off with the eighth, the Red Gate Arc. The manhwa also has a sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnork, centering around Jinwoo’s son, Jiwoo. Hence, although the anime is currently airing its second season, the story is far from over. As one of the most popular anime in recent times, the studio will likely refrain from sidelining the upcoming sequels.

The website shared the interview on January 2nd, 2025, shortly before the premiere of Solo Leveling Season 2. Episode 2 of the second season will be released on January 11th, 2025. The ongoing season is scheduled for 13 episodes, and it airs every Saturday. The first episode of the second season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. You can also catch up with the first season on the same platform.

H/T: Gamerbraves