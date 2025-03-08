Solo Leveling Season 2: Why Didn’t Jinwoo Join the Jeju Island Raid?

The highly anticipated Jeju Island Arc in Solo Leveling has finally commenced, but it’s missing our main character. A few years ago, an S-Rank Gate opened on the island, and because no one was able to conquer it, there was a massive dungeon break. The threat continues to this day, and Korea has failed to stop the monsters three times. Each raid included a number of casualties, with the third one being so terrifying that it may be Korea’s greatest tragedy. Jongin Choi, in particular, was obsessed with clearing the dungeon and setting things right. He deserves the majority of the credit for getting permission for the fourth Dungeon Raid.

With the monsters evolving at an alarming rate, the threat this time is greater than ever. However, Japanese S-Rank Hunters are also lending them a hand, which should be sufficient help for their mission. Even Korea has one more S-Rank Hunter this time – Jinwoo Sung. He’s even more powerful than any of the Hunters in the country. Everyone knows his help would have been valuable. Even though Jinwoo only recently gained the status, he refuses to join the Dungeon Raid for the sake of his family. However, his decision to not go there isn’t simply to look after his mother and sister.

Solo Leveling’s Sung Jinwoo Refuses to Join the Jeju Island Raid

Jinwoo’s mother only recently awakened from her Eternal Slumber, so it makes sense he wouldn’t want to worry her. While she never specifically said she didn’t want him to be a hunter, the story often implies she wouldn’t want him to risk his life. Several years ago, Jinwoo’s father went on a dungeon raid and never came back. Jinwoo’s mother kept believing he was alive and would return home one day. That incident forever left a scar on her heart, and their peaceful family has never been the same since then.

Jinwoo had to carry a massive burden on his shoulders at a young age, which his mother surely would’ve worried about. Hence, to put her mind at ease, he decides to spend more time with his family. While Jinwoo knows the mission is risky, with so many Hunters joining the fight and being on standby, the chances of failure are considerably low. The raid was approved after careful research and observation.

If not for the Ant King’s appearance, the Hunters should have gotten things under control even without Jinwoo’s help. Still, he places his shadow soldiers with some of the Hunters so he can switch places in case of an emergency. His worries weren’t unfounded since he had to show up at the island anyway.