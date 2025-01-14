Solo Leveling: Is Jinwoo an S-Rank Hunter in Season 2?

Solo Leveling Season 2 wraps up its Red Gate Arc in the first two episodes. The season kicks off with Jinwoo attending Jinah’s parent-teacher conference. Knowing that Jinwoo is a hunter, Jinah’s teacher requests him to convince Songyi, a newly awakened E-Rank Hunter, to return to school and live an ordinary life. In order to expose her to the dangers of being a hunter, he takes her to a C-Rank gate believing she will be scared after witnessing the monsters. They join the raid of the White Hunters Guild as observers since the mission is supposed to be an easy one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the situation turns dire when it turns out to be a Red Gate, and the hunters are trapped in a snowy landscape. Kim Chul decides to only bring along hunters above C-Rank, thinking the weaker ones will be a burden to him. Even so, Kim Chul’s team gets wiped out by Ice Elves in an instant while Jinwoo’s team is safe and comfortable despite the harsh circumstances. Even when the entire tribe attacks them, Jinwoo easily defeats them including their leader, Baruka. This is something even an A-Rank hunter like Kim Chul couldn’t accomplish.

Warning: Minor spoilers from the Solo Leveling Manhwa Ahead!

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Season 2 Will Confirm Jinwoo’s Rank

The fact that Jinwoo can clear a Red Gate all on his own is proof enough that he’s an S-Rank hunter. He has an army of the undead at his beck and call, that only grows stronger with him. While facing Baek Yoonho, Jinwoo doesn’t even flinch. In Chapter 61, after he attacks the Demon Castle, Jinwoo admits he has reached the level of S-Rank, and there’s no point in pretending otherwise. The only reason he was hiding his strength was because he wanted to avoid unwanted attention and potential threats from other hunters who might try to exploit his unique ability to level up.

During the Retesting Rank Arc, Yoonho admits that Jinwoo might have been as strong as him when they first met. But now, the man has leveled up once again. Because of his beastly instincts, Yoonho realizes how terrifying Jinwoo’s powers are at a single glance. Solo Leveling Season 2 will now commence the Demon Castle Arc before moving on to the Retesting Rank Arc where his identity as an S-Rank hunter will be made public. Jinwoo will be sought out by the best guilds in the country and even the Hunter Association but no offer can entice him as he has his own plans.

Although he has the status of an S-Rank, his strength far surpasses any hunter in the country. Jinwoo’s power is limitless, and he will only continue to get strong despite surpassing every other hunter. In the Dungeons and Lizards Arc in Season 1, he admitted he’s weaker than Woo Jinchul, an A-Rank Hunter and a member of the association. However, now that Jinwoo is a Necromancer, he has long surpassed Jinchul and everyone else in just a few months.