Solo Leveling Fans Might Have Spotted A Secret Reveal of Season 2’s Big Bad

Jinwoo Sung’s story helped to rise Solo Leveling to the top of the charts when it comes to new anime arrivals in 2024. When the manwha anime adaptation hit Crunchyroll, fans were reporting that servers couldn’t handle the sheer amount of viewers who wanted to check out this new world of hunters. Recently, the franchise hit the silver screen with a compilation movie in Solo Leveling ReAwakening, revisiting the first season while previewing the first episodes of season two. Before the anime’s return next year, keen-eyed anime fans have spotted what might be a first look at a major villain in the upcoming second season that was in plain sight all along.

Warning. In talking about one of Solo Leveling’s biggest threats, we’ll need to dive into slight spoiler territory for season two. In the first anime episode of the Solo Leveling series, there was a certain island that had been featured that was causing hunters some major problems. Besieged by an army of larger-than-life insects, even the S-Rank hunters were having some problems in taking down the various ants. While these creatures in an of themselves are dangerous enough for the top tier of the hunters’ ranks, the Ant King is on an entirely different level and fans might have spotted him in a Solo Leveling poster of all things.

Beru Spotted

Solo Leveling fans on Reddit seemingly spotted how Beru, aka the Ant King, was hiding in plain sight all along. If you have already read the original manwha story, you’ll be able to easily see Beru in this poster, who will have a major impact on the franchise’s future.

The Ant King Rises

There are two sides to the Ant King that appears in Solo Leveling, with the first and foremost being the villainous monster of Jeju Island. While Jinwoo has been boosting his own strength level in an effort to save his mother from a mortal illness, taking on this threat is going to push him to the limit. There is a different side of the Ant King known as Beru but to reveal just what this side is and how it related to Sung would be venturing into some spoiler territory that needs to wait until season two is airing.

One of the biggest new abilities that Jinwoo learned at the end of his first season was his new class status as a “Necromancer.” If you were able to hit theaters to witness Solo Leveling ReAwakening, you would have seen how Sung has been able to leverage this supernatural ability to his benefit. Now, whenever Jinwoo can take down an opponent and take their lives, he can often resurrect them to be one of his shadow minions. While this doesn’t work for every opponent, Jinwoo has already amassed an army when the first movie comes to a close, putting him in a good place for what is to come in season two.

Want to stay up to date on Jinwoo’s anime adventures? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.