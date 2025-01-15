Solo Leveling Season 2 Reveals Closer Look at Best A-Rank Hunter

While many are eager to see more of the Jinwoo’s new shadow soldiers and the powerful S-rank hunters in Season 2 of Solo Leveling, fans may need to prepare to have their hearts stolen by one unexpected A-rank hunter instead. Besides adapting the exciting fight against Baruka and introducing one of Jinwoo’s funniest shadow soldiers yet, the latest episode of Solo Leveling also brings to life one of Woo Jinchul’s coolest scenes in the entire series, finally giving the series’ best A-rank hunter the spotlight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 Episode 2 of Solo Leveling sees Baek Yoonho, the master of the White Tiger Guild enter a confrontation with Hwang Dongsu, who has made his way to Korea seeking vengeance on Jinwoo for killing his brother in Season 1. Yoonho and Dongsu are all but about to clash when Woo Jinchul, the Chief Inspector of Korea’s Hunters Association steps in and stops the fight, managing to stop Yoonho and Dongsu’s attacks from connecting with only his bare hands, showcasing his rarely seen, impressive strength that hides behind his diplomatic exterior.

Solo Leveling Finally Adapts Woo Jinchul’s Best Moment in the Series

Though only a small highlight mostly overshadowed by the grand battle within the Red Gate, this moment giving Jinchul the spotlight is one that fans of the manhwa have especially been looking forward to. Despite his unassuming appearance and scattered appearances in the anime so far, Woo Jinchul remains quite a fan favorite among those acquainted with Solo Leveling‘s manhwa, and the latest episode finally gives anime-only fans a taste of his character and what he is capable of despite being an A-rank hunter.

Granted, being an A-rank hunter is no small feat, but when faced with Jinwoo’s ever-growing strength and the towering might of the S-rank hunters it is easy to overlook a hunter like Jinchul who mostly stays in the shadows due to his civil duties in the Surveillance Team. The S-rank hunters themselves eventually fade into obscurity as the power creep sets in but Jinchul manages to leave a strong impression through moments such as that in the latest episode.

What makes the feat so impressive is that battles between S-rank hunters are said to be incredibly destructive with a select few S-rank hunters even being dubbed National Level Hunters due to their strength being on par with a nation’s entire military. While Yoonho and Dongsu certainly aren’t on this level, as Jinchul himself states, the two could have snapped Jinchul’s arms had they used their full strength. It takes not only confidence but also a huge amount of courage to be able to step between two S-rank hunters the way Jinchul did and it’s good to see him finally get his dues.

Admittedly, the scene is far more exciting in the manhwa, mostly because the anime oddly chooses to cut away to Jinwoo and the fight inside the Red Gate for a moment before returning to Jinchul, stopping Yoonho and Dongsu which does cut a bit of the tension. Nonetheless, seeing as Solo Leveling‘s anime has been making some changes from the source material, giving the S-rank hunters extra screen time through original scenes, hopefully, fans will also get to see more of Woo Jinchul as well, who truthfully does not get nearly enough appreciation.

Solo Leveling is available on Crunchyroll!