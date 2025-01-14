Solo Leveling Introduces Jinwoo’s Funniest Ally Yet

After giving Jinwoo a job class in the first season finale, Solo Leveling‘s second season is finally expanding on Jinwoo’s new Shadow Monarch powers, with the first two episodes already showcasing what his shadow army is capable of. The battle within the Red Gate has not only given Jinwoo the perfect chance to show off his new abilities but has also brought new additions to his shadow army, introducing one of Jinwoo’s funniest shadow soldiers yet.

Season 2, Episode 2 of Solo Leveling sees Jinwoo turn Kim Chul, the A-rank hunter from the White Tiger Guild, into one of his shadow soldiers, naming him Iron. Though Kim Chul doesn’t leave the best first impression by abandoning half his team and even threatening to kill Jinwoo and the rest in Episode 2, as Iron, he arguably becomes one of Jinwoo’s funniest allies with the latest episode already giving fans a small glimpse of his quirky personality.

Iron Finally Joins the Cast of Solo Leveling and We Already Love Him

Charismatic as Igris may be, Iron is arguably one of Jinwoo’s most underrated shadow soldiers and the most entertaining addition to the shadow army, at least at present. Though he may not be as powerful as other fan favorites like Beru and Igris, Iron’s delightful personality inserts just the right amount of light-heartedness that Solo Leveling‘s otherwise dark, fast-paced story needs, and it will be a delight to see more of him as Season 2 progresses.

As seen in Season 2 Episode 2, Iron is just as loyal to Jinwoo as the rest of the shadow army. That said, his berserker tendencies often see him going hilariously overboard like he did with Baruka in the latest episode. Meanwhile, his devotion to Jinwoo often comes across as hilariously over-zealous, especially in the latter half of the series as Iron begins to compete with the rest of the Elite Knight shadows. That said, easily the most endearing aspect of Iron is his interactions with the rest of the shadow soldiers, which are often quite animated. Iron often managed to get other lower-ranked soldiers just as carried away as him, much to Igris’ chagrin, and these wholesome exchanges are one of the most underrated aspects of the series.

Overall, dim-witted as he may be at times, Iron’s addition to the army not only helps round out Jinwoo’s defenses but also helps insert more character into his shadow army, who, despite being an army of the undead, are very much teeming with life and quirks of their own, rounding out Solo Leveling‘s cast as a whole as a result.

While fans are no doubt waiting for the adorable, historical-drama-loving Beru to make his entry, Iron may just steal fans’ hearts through the anime till then. Nonetheless, though the anime has maintained quite a brisk pace so far, hopefully, Season 2 will also include more anime-original scenes fleshing out Jinwoo’s quirky new shadow soldiers like Iron.

Season 2 of Solo Leveling is available on Crunchyroll!