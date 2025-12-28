Solo Leveling Wraps 2025 With an Exciting Anime Update

Even months after the second season’s finale, Solo Leveling still hasn’t shared any updates on an anime sequel. With the highly anticipated Jeju Island Arc finally over, the story will continue Jinwoo’s journey as he uncovers the truth behind the mysteries surrounding the world. In November this year, rumors about an upcoming film began circulating thanks to a report shared by an X user. However, with no confirmation from the studio, there’s no guarantee that the rumors are true. Season 3 still hasn’t been officially renewed yet, implying it’s going to take a lot longer than expected for the story to continue. While the first season was already a smashing hit, Season 2 reached unprecedented levels of popularity, even to the point of breaking streaming records on Crunchyroll.

As fans spent several months without a new sequel update, the fight between Jinwoo and the Ant King became this year’s most-viewed anime fight on the official YouTube channel of Crunchyroll. The video, which spans almost ten minutes, was uploaded in March 2025 and shares the fight from Episode 12. It gathered more than 30 million views and 20 thousand comments, again highlighting the popularity of the series. The clip features the entire breathtaking fight without cutting any unnecessary scenes, making fans come back over and over again just to witness one of the best animated fights of recent times.

Why Is Jinwoo vs. Ant King in Solo Leveling So Popular?

Image Courtesy Of A-1 Pictures

The fight has been praised as one of the best in modern anime, with stellar animation and fight choreography, elevating the story even further. Beru is easily the strongest villain Jinwoo has faced in the anime, and the anticipation was met well with a strong execution. The fourth Jeju Island Raid began after careful preparations and research to ensure the Hunters’ victory with minimum casualties, but no one anticipated the appearance of the Ant King.

The monster’s powers far surpassed those of any monster the Hunters had ever seen, and the world was put in danger once again. Jinwoo wasn’t planning on joining the Raid, but he had no choice and arrived on the island to save the day. With no one capable enough to save the island, he single-handedly takes control of the situation and not only kills the Ant King but also sends his army to deal with the lower-ranking monsters. This was a major turning point in the story, as the world learns about the true powers of Korea’s newest S-Rank Hunter.

Not only that, but Jinwoo turns the Ant King into one of his shadows and names him Beru. Fans will see more from Beru in the upcoming season, as he turns out to be one of Jinwoo’s strongest allies, ranking even higher than Igris. Both seasons of the anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, while you can read the webtoon and light novel on Tapas.

