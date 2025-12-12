8 Years Later, Solo Leveling Finally Reveals Beloved Character’s Design

Thanks to the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, Solo Leveling became a global phenomenon, popularizing both media among international fans. With such a massive fan following, the success of the anime was more or less guaranteed, but even then, it exceeded expectations by breaking all streaming records on Crunchyroll. As fans await updates on the third season, the franchise released a new role-playing game in the U.S. this November titled Solo Leveling: Arise. Developed by Netmarble, the free-to-play game is available for PC, iOS, and Android, with a gacha monetization system in the form of Tickets. Arise includes canon and original characters set in the same world as the original story, as they combat new threats after the appearance of the mysterious gates.

The game also includes Igris as one of the main characters, who is already one of the beloved characters in the series. Igris is a knight always wearing a helmet, so his real face was never revealed in the original story, but Solo Leveling: Arise shares his design without the helmet, and fans fell in love with him all over again. The design was shared by @SLANewsEN on X, a fan account sharing all kinds of updates on the game. The post gathered thousands of likes, with the design circulating on social media as many praised the character. The novel ended in 2017, after which the manhwa and even the anime were released, but never once did fans get an official look at Igris’ face without the helmet.

Who Is Igris in Solo Leveling?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

Igris is the Blood-Red Commander and one of Jinwoo’s highest-ranking shadows. He appeared during the ending of the first season to challenge Jinwoo to a duel, showing the chivalry of a true knight despite being in the form of a magical creature that was given a form due to the System’s power. It took Jinwoo everything he had to get Igris under his control, who later became one of his most valuable allies. Igris has been with Jinwoo’s journey since the latter awakened his powers as a necromancer.

The story later reveals Igris’ past and his connection to Ashborn, the Monarch of Shadows. He is known for his unyielding loyalty towards the Monarch of Shadows, regardless of the situation he’s been put in. Igris was once a human knight who met Ashborn after losing everything in life and became his loyal right-hand man several millennia ago. While the anime still has to unveil a lot of secrets about the character, the novel and manhwa already explored his past, which contributed to Igris becoming one of the most famous characters in the series.

Additionally, Arise reveals a detailed and tragic backstory of the character, beginning from his days as a powerful knight to his meeting and separation from Ashborn. A-1 Pictures, the studio behind the anime, has yet to officially confirm a Season 3, although rumors speculate there will be a feature film instead. You can catch up with the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll.

