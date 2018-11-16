‘Soul Eater’ Creator’s ‘Fire Force’ Anime Announced

Atsushi Okubo’s Soul Eater was one of the most popular anime and manga series during the 2000s, and while his follow-up work has not gained the kind of momentum his previous series has with fans that should change pretty soon.

Atsushi Okubo’s Fire Force will be receiving an anime adaptation soon, and has released a fiery main visual to tease what’s to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Atsushi Ookubo’s manga series “Fire Force” will be receiving a TV anime adaptation //t.co/CuBa9SjRt2 pic.twitter.com/Bs61Hjp6YH — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 13, 2018

Although there are currently no concrete details about the series as of yet, it will be produced by David Production, the studio behind the anime adaptations for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Cells at Work!

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into eight volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. It’s become pretty popular with fans of Okubo’s first series, but it admittedly does not have the same amount of widespread attention as his first work garnered over its run.

Though it’s manga is a major hit in Japan as the series currently has printed over one million copies. But with a new anime adaptation on the way, that’s sure to change as it will be the perfect way to get more attention for the series for fans in the United States. Soon the cult following has will burn even brighter as the series catches on for its cool premise and ideas.

For those interested, Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release. They describe the series as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”