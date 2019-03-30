This Spider-Gwen Anime Concept Art Is Spectacular

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has made a huge splash in a number of different ways. Not only did Sony take home an Oscar for the animated film, it appears set to launch a number of different franchises thanks to its powerful message, likable characters, fantastic music, and incredible animation. In addition to all the official ways in which the film has expanded, the characters have become that much more recognizable — to the point that one artist went and created some perfect anime concept art of Spider-Gwen.

Over on Twitter, user @HOOOOJICHA has been sharing a number of different sketches and illustrations of Gwen Stacy and her Spider-Gwen persona since seeing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earlier this month. The art ranges from casual Gwen to burger-eating Gwen to suited-up-and-going-places Gwen. You can check out several of these below:

Spider-Gwen, for those not familiar, is Gwen Stacy from an alternate dimension. Rather than Peter Parker being bitten by a radioactive spider in this dimension, it was instead Gwen Stacy. The character is a relatively recent addition to canon, tracing back to the 2014 “Spider-Verse” event in Marvel Comics. Spider-Gwen now features prominently in a number of projects, but many people’s first impression with the character likely stems to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film where she was voiced by Hailee Steinfeld and served as one of three leads.

The character has also become popular for anime fan art, with the artist for One-Punch Man, for example, sketching multiple illustrations of the character.

What do you think? Are you into anime Spider-Gwen? Let us know in the comments!

