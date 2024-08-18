Spider-Man Just Got Isekai’d in New Ultraman Crossover Manga

Spider-Man really just got Isekai’d at the start of a new crossover manga series together with Ultraman. Marvel has kicked off a new endeavor in the last few years to bring more of their roster into the manga world, and this has led to all sorts of fun ideas and spinoffs. Now Marvel has made a full crossover with another legendary superhero franchise with Ultraman and Tsuburaya Productions in the form of a new crossover manga series, Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man. The first two chapters of the new series has released, and with it Spider-Man has been brought to a whole new world.

Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man introduces Spider-Man as he’s working with the rest of Marvel’s Avengers roster to save as many people as he can, and thanks to the death of his Uncle Ben, Peter Parker now feels the responsibility to save everyone. When this goes wrong in a fight against Dr. Doom, Peter is pushed to the brink of death and is hit by a mysterious train that sends him through time and space and brings him to Ultraman’s version of Japan.

Spider-Man hit by an Isekai train in Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man

Spider-Man Meets Ultraman in Another World

Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man Chapter 1 introduces Peter as he’s trying to save people from a wrecked building together with the Avengers. But when the conflict moves to a new area, Peter gets in an argument with Iron Man over trying to save the few over the many. Peter decides to stay behind, and it turns out to be a trap by Dr. Doom as the villain nearly kills him with missile attacks. Just as he’s about to deal the final blow, Peter is hit by a train that appears out of nowhere.

This train goes through the multiverse, and it’s revealed Dr. Doom is on it as well. He pushes Peter out, and Peter suddenly finds himself in Japan, but not any Japan. He ends up in the very Japan where Shin Hayata is able to transform into the legendary giant hero Ultraman to fight giant monsters and alien threats. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how these two different heroes can work together and merge their methodologies in bigger conflicts going forward.

If you wanted to check out the manga as it releases, Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man is now available to read with the Viz Manga app. The newest chapters are available for free.