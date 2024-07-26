Ultraman x Spider-Man Crossover Manga Announced

The worlds of North American comic books and Japanese manga are colliding in some interesting ways in recent years. While it has already been announced that the Ultraman will be meeting Marvel’s Avengers via the mini-series, Ultraman x Avengers, dropping this August, a new crossover has been confirmed. Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man sees the legendary kaiju fighter joining forces with Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood wall-crawler to take on familiar threats from both universes. If you’re anxious to check out this new crossover, don’t worry, as you won’t be waiting long to see these worlds collide.

In a new press release, Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions released the following summary of the series that will hit the stands on August 13th, “Japanese publisher Shogakukan, in collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions and Marvel Comics, is releasing ULTRAMAN: ALONG CAME A SPIDER-MAN, marking the first time that Ultraman and Marvel’s most renowned character Spider-Man join forces in a Japanese manga. Written by Shigenobu Matsumoto and drawn by Tomo Hirokawa, the manga features one of Marvel’s greatest supervillains of all time, Doctor Doom, who joins forces with Ultraman arch-nemesis Alien Mefilas and his cadre of destructive Kaiju, with cameo appearances by The Avengers. Marvel Comics Executive Editor Tom Brevoort and Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment’s Transmedia Producer Jeff Gomez served as creative consultants for the series.”

Ultraman x Spider-Man: A Match Made in Spider Kaiju Heaven

On the Ultraman side, Tsuburaya Productions Executive Manager Kei Minamitani commented on the Japanese kaiju fighter meeting Peter Parker, “The contrast in how our two sets of heroes approach their roles is fascinating to see play out, but they have a lot of similarities as well. In both the Shogakukan and Marvel titles, we watch how our heroes grapple with these differences before ultimately reconciling to find greater solutions. It has been incredibly special to explore the concept of heroism through the perspectives of these two very different sets of heroes and we are excited for fans to join them on these two adventures.”

When it comes to Marvel’s side of the equation, Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski had the following to say regarding the Marvel and manga crossover, “We’re thrilled to bring together Marvel comics and manga in such an exciting way, uniting our biggest heroes directly with Ultraman against ultimate villains like never before. This manga will be an epic showdown at a cosmic level, but it’ll have plenty insightful themes and touching moments as well. We’re excited for fans to experience this story around the globe.”

