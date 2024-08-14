Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man Crossover Manga Released

Ultraman and Spider-Man have joined forces in the now released crossover manga, Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man! In a new team up between Marvel, Shogakukan, Tsuburaya Productions and Viz Media, Ultraman has come to the world of manga at the same time that Spider-Man is joining forces with the famous Tokusatsu hero. Fans might have seen lots of Ultraman in the last few years with the likes of Ultraman: Rising and the recent Ultraman x Avengers crossover comic, and now the famous hero will be joining forces with Spider-Man in a real first of its kind manga crossover.

Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man sees both Spider-Man and Dr. Doom mysteriously transported to Ultraman’s version of Japan. This new crossover will see the classic heroes crossing paths, and will be releasing with Shogakukan’s CoroCoro Comic in Japan. Fans in the United States will be able to check out the latest chapters each week completely for free with Viz Media’s Viz Manga service. The first two chapters of the new crossover manga series are available to read right now, and fans can subscribe to the service to keep up with the entire release.

What Is Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man?

Written by Shigenobu Matsumoto and illustrated by Tomo Hirokawa, with Marvel Comics Executive Editor Tom Brevoort and Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment’s Transmedia Producer Jeff Gomez serving as creative consultants, this new crossover manga series combines Ultraman and Spider-Man’s forces together as Dr. Doom teams up with Ultraman’s line of classic villains as well. With the heroes needing to stop Doom before he gets a hold of a mysterious power, they need to move into action. As for what to expect from this new crossover story, Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man is teased as such:

“In Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man, on Marvel Earth, Spider-Man joins forces with the Avengers to battle Doctor Doom in New York City, but when several civilians are killed in a building collapse as a result, Spider-Man becomes demoralized and finds himself whisked away in a strange spacecraft called the Interdimensional Train. Doctor Doom stows aboard and both find themselves in the Tokyo of the Ultraman universe! Witnessing Ultraman battle a giant Kaiju, Doom craves the Giant of Light’s power and joins forces with Alien Mefilas and his army of Kaiju from the Monster Graveyard to steal it.”