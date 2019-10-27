Exclusive: Here’s How To Make Your Own DIY ‘Spirited Away’ Buttons

If you are a fan of Studio Ghibli, then you shouldn't be afraid to rock your support with pride. With Spirited Away making a comeback to theaters later this month, now is the perfect time to whip up some DIY pins based on the film, and ComicBook is here to help you do just that.

Thanks to GKIDS, we have got an exclusive tutorial for fans on how they can make their own Spirited Away crafts. The video above gives the quick tutorial, so fans will want to get some felt squares and sewing needles handy.

As you can see, the video gives fans instructions on how to create their own felt buttons. The DIY clip tells fans to make their own patterns by hand first or print them if need be. After sizing the button itself, fans will have to sew in a pin if they want to wear the button. Once the pint itself is sewed down, fans can begin to cut out their patterns of No Face or any other Studio Ghibli icon they wish. To wrap things up, fans just need to sew the patterns onto their button's front-side and then attach its back-half before pinning it to their clothes.

If you want to rock your DIY pins to Spirited Away, then you will have a few chances to do just that this month. GKIDS is bringing the award-winning film to U.S. cinemas this month as part of its Studio Ghibli Fest 2017. Select theaters around the country will show the film from October 29 - November 1 thanks to Fathom Events. You can watch the film's English dub on the run's first and third day while October 30 is dedicated to Spirited Away's subbed version.

You can read more about GKIDS and its event description below:

"STUDIO GHIBLI FEST, a six film monthly series of anime classics, continues in October with the Academy Award-winning masterpiece "Spirited Away" from the legendary Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki. This special event will play in movie theaters nationwide for three days only on October 29, October 30, and November 1.

Following the smash-hit 15th anniversary celebration, "Spirited Away" returns to movie theaters as part of the unique Studio Ghibli celebration, just in time for Halloween. Chihiro thinks she is on another boring trip with her parents, but when they stop at a village that is not all that it seems, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation, and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits, shape-shifting dragons and a witch who never wants to see her leave. She must call on the courage she never knew she had to free herself and return her family to the outside world.'