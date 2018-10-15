Studio Ghibli Fest 2018: Win Tickets To See ‘Spirited Away’ In Theaters

If you haven’t experienced the magic that is Studio Ghibli, you will have a special opportunity to educate yourself on its most famous film soon. Thanks to the Studio Ghibli Fest 2018, Spirited Away is coming back to cinemas, and ComicBook has your chance to win a pair of free tickets.

The team at GKIDS has hooked up ComicBook with a pair of free tickets for readers. If you want to enter for a chance to win, you can check out the link here or use the content embed below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those looking for details on the special screening, you can find them via Fathom Events. It seems Spirited Away is slated for a limited theatrical run at the end of this month. October 28 (Dub), 29 (Sub), and 30 (Dub) mark a chance to check out the Oscar-winning feature, so it’s time you bought into the whimsy of director Hayao Miyazaki.

Want to know more about Spirited Away? You can check out GKIDS’ official synopsis for the film below:

“Winner of the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastical spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one the most critically acclaimed films of all time.”

Spirited Away – Comicbook