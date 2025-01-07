Spongebob Squarepants Animation Recreates “Graveyard Shift” With Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu

Robert Eggers’ new take on the classic vampire, Nosferatu, is one that became one of the biggest new horror movies of 2024. To bring to life Count Orlok, actor Bill Skarsgård lost himself in the role and gave us a vampire lord who looked quite different from the 1920s version from actor Max Schreck. Hilariously, one fan animator has gone back to a classic Spongebob Squarepants scene that first introduced Nosferatu to Bikini Bottom, imaging what it would have looked like if Eggers’ take on the creature of the night was the one to appear in the now legendary episode titled “Graveyard Shift.”

For those who aren’t familiar, “Graveyard Shift” was an episode in Spongebob Squarepants’ second season, featuring the Krusty Krab employees working the night shift. While featured originally as simply a gag that saw a real-life take on Nosferatu flicking the lights of the restaurant on and off, the vampire would go on to be a permenant part of the Nickelodeon series. Nosferatu would return to Spongebob in several future episodes and would even been given a role in the prequel series, Kamp Koral. Introduced as “Kidferatu,” the animated series was one that displayed the evil supernatural entity in a way that had never been seen before.

A New Nosferatu For Bikini Bottom

One of the biggest marketing tactics for Robert Eggers’ new take on Nosferatu was the look that Bill Skarsgård was planning to employ. As the date of release approached, Nosferatu’s director would hint at the idea that this new interpretation would differ greatly from the original, playing up more more into the idea that this was a “Transylvanian lord” that was a walking dead man. Of course, one of the biggest differences is the big moustache that the current vampire has and the below animation takes this fact into account.

A Vampire-Less Bikini Bottom

Spongebob first got his start on Nickelodeon in 1999 and has continued to remain a part of the network for decades, with no signs of slowing down any time soon. While it hasn’t been confirmed if Nosferatu will be making a comeback any time soon, or if he’ll be sporting a new look to appear closer to the Eggers’ version, it wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see the vampire pop up in the series future.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to Squarepants’ voice actor Tom Kenny about bringing the role to life. During our discussion, Kenny broke down the endurance of Bikini Bottom and its residents, “The secret to the endurance of the characters is who they are as characters and how they interact with one another as characters. Individually, Spongebob and Patrick are cool but when you put them together, then you get a comedy team happening in the classic sense like Laurel and Hardy. That’s what we aspired to emulate anyway.”

