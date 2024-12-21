How SpongeBob Lied to a Generation of Kids About Nosferatu

This Christmas, many fans are preparing for a very spooky holiday season. Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu has already been hailed by critics as one of the best films from the prolific director but this is far from the first time we’ve seen Count Orlok on the screen. First appearing in the 1922 silent film of the same name, Nosferatu made a shocking appearance in Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants and would go on to return to Bikini Bottom quite often. Unfortunately, Orlok’s appearances in the world of the Pineapple Under The Sea weren’t entirely truthful when it came to the bald vampire that is preparing to make a comeback this month thanks to actor Bill Skarsgard.

Ironically enough, in a recent interview with Nosferatu director Robert Eggers, The Hollywood Reporter asked the creator if he knew of this bizarre crossover. Not only was Eggers aware but was more than happy to sink his teeth into the appearances being the first time that many viewers had ever seen the vampire in action, “I know about it. You know what, there was a show called Muppet Babies that would share clips from Phantom of The Opera and that weird cartoon gave me exposure to a lot of weird movies so thanks Spongebob!”

What’s The Big Spongebob Lie?

In Spongebob Squarepants, throughout Orlok’s various appearances, the creature of the night is referred to as “Nosferatu.” Unfortunately for the Krusty Krab frycook, the Count never went by this moniker as “Nosferatu” was another word for vampire, describing what Orlok was rather than who he is. Of course, blurting out “Count Orlok” doesn’t exactly have the same ring to it so we’re more than willing to give it a pass. Obviously, Bikini Bottom’s Nosferatu isn’t seen doing some of the more violent actions that the Count has been known for but we’re more than willing to give this a pass on the beloved animated series.

With Eggers’ Nosferatu arriving on Christmas Day, there has yet to be any confirmation from Universal or Paramount, the owners of the respective franchises, if Skarsgard might be willing to make a trip to Bikini Bottom to update the legendary blood sucker. With Spongebob Squarepants celebrating its’ twenty-fifth anniversary this year and continuing to churn out a steady stream of spin-offs, movies, and merchandise, there are sure to be plenty of future opportunities for the vampire to make a return from his casket.

Nosferatu The Younger Years

Ironically enough, Orlok also has made several appearances in the prequl series, Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years, seen as a far younger Nosferatu than the one we normally experience. Hilariously named “Kidferatu”, this younger supernatural being still has no explanation for how or why he is hanging out in the ocean’s depths.

If you’re looking for far scarier takes on Count Orlok, fear not, because there have been plenty of films and television series focusing on the vampire in a far spookier light. A remake of the 1922 film came out in 1977 and 2000’s Shadow Of The Vampire blends the worlds of fiction and reality to create a new take on Orlok. There have also been quite a few projects that have had vampires with a striking resemblance to the Count including Are You Afraid Of The Dark, Salem’s Lot, and Vampire: The Masquerade.

Want to see if Spongebob and The Count meet once again in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Bikini Bottom and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.