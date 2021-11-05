Spy x Family Creator Celebrates New Anime With Special Art

Spy x Family series creator Tatsuya Endo celebrated the announcement of the series’ new anime adaptation with special new art! It always felt like it was only a matter of time until the series would be adapted into an anime of its own when Endo’s original manga series began its run with Shueisha’s Jump+ app a couple of years ago in Japan, and now that time has finally come as the series has been announced to be getting an anime of its own. Scheduled for a release in Japan next year, fans and Endo himself alike are very excited for the new premiere.

Not only did fans get Spy x Family trending on social media over their excitement for the new anime series, but series creator Tatsuya Endo himself celebrated the anime announcement with some special new art. Shared through the new official Twitter account for the anime adaptation (which opened up shortly after the official confirmation of the new series), Endo crafted some fun new art of the Forger family celebrating the news with a fun and cute little parade befitting the series. You can check it out below:

Spy x Family is currently scheduled for a release next year, but has yet to nail a concrete release season or date. What has been revealed, however, is that this new series will be a joint production between WIT Studio and CloverWorks and will likely be one to look out for next year. If you wanted to check out Spy x Family and catch up with the manga before the anime debuts, you can now find it with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

They describe the series as such, “Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

