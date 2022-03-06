Spy x Family Promises a Big Announcement Is Dropping Soon

Spy x Family might not have topped charts when it got started, but the manga is making up for lost times these days. If you were not aware, Tatsuya Endo’s story has become a favorite with Shonen Jump readers, and it won’t be long before its anime comes to life. After all, Wit Studio and CloverWorks are overseeing the show together, and the two are planning to drop a big announcement about Spy x Family.

The update comes from Twitter directly as the official Spy x Family warned followers. The page posted a teaser for fans asking them to pay close attention to their posts starting Monday, March 7th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Pay attention at midnight on March 7th. Everyone, please look forward to it,” the post reads.

Of course, netizens are curious what’s to come from this teaser as the anime is nearing its release. We know Spy x Family will debut this year with season one starting in April. As the winter anime season comes to a close, more details about the spring cour are coming to life. This has fans hopeful a trailer for Spy x Family might debut tomorrow with an official premiere date. But of course, the teaser might just involve the season’s cast or theme songs.

While we await word on Spy x Family, you can get a jumpstart on the spy comedy if you’d like. Manga Plus and Viz Media’s digital vault have full access to Endo’s story. You can catch up on the hit series well before season one debuts, and if you need more info, you can find the official synopsis of Spy x Family below:

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head!

Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

What do you think of this latest heads-up? Do you have any guesses as to what Spy x Family is up to? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.