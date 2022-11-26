Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 21 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is now continuing through the second half of its very first season of episodes, and the anime is celebrating Episode 21 of the series with a special new poster! The anime has reached a major point in its debut season as now it will start the final slate of episodes for the Fall, and for its first run of anime overall. This means meeting some of the final key characters that will continue playing a major role in the Forger Family's upcoming daily life missions in some shape or form. That, of course, continues with the newest episode.

Episode 21 follows up on the anime's big debut last week with the full introduction to Fiona Frost, who is actually a fellow spy working together with Twilight in WISE. She's got her own goals and plans for the future, and like how it has been seen in the series before, the way she goes about things creates an unnecessary level of confusion for Twilight and the rest of the Forger Family. Fiona's full character design is the focus for Episode 21's poster. and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Spy x Family Episode 21

Episode 21 of Spy x Family is titled "Nightfall / First Fit of Jealously" and you can now find the episode streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the episode as such, "Fiona, who works at Loid's hospital, happens to actually be the female WISE agent Nightfall. She is irritated that Operation Strix is facing delays, so she suggests that she becomes Mrs. Forger instead. She also decides to show up at the Forger household unannounced and comes face to face with Yor! Anya loves the penguin plushie that Loid got for her, and even sleeps with it. However, a pale shadow shoots jealous glares in the penguin's general direction..."

You can find the rest of Spy x Family's anime run now streaming with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the entire series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What did you think of Spy x Family Episode 21? How are you liking the second half of the season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!