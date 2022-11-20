Spy x Family Announces Fiona's Voice Actor With New Trailer

Spy x Family has introduced one of the final key main characters from Tatsuya Endo's original manga with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating Fiona Frost's full debut with a special new trailer revealing her voice actor! The second half of the anime's debut season has been working through a string of slice of life adventures following the Forger Family in their daily lives, but at the same time we have also been getting some teases about the rest of the world at large. That continues in a big way with a new character in the latest episode.

Although she is only seen briefly as Loid Forger's coworker in Episode 20 of the series, Fiona Frost is actually a major character we will get to see even more of in the next episode. Teasing what we will get to see from her next and from the rest of the episodes to come, the official Twitter account for the series highlighted Fiona's debut in the anime with a special new trailer showing off her full character design. You can check it out below:

Who is Fiona in Spy x Family?

Fiona is indeed Loid's coworker, but it's not at the hospital where he works, but she's actually a fellow member of the overall spy organization. As teased through the special promo teasing we'll see even more of her in Episode 21 (which will explain her ties to Twilight), she will be voiced by Ayane Sakura (Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia, Secre Swallowtail in Black Clover). That means yet another heavy hitter is joining the anime alongside the already stacked cast.

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family's anime run, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll. They tease the entire series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

Are you excited to see Fiona making her full anime debut in Spy x Family? What are you hoping to see from her next?