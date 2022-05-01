Spy x Family Releases New Poster for Episode 4

✖

Spy x Family has released its newest episode, and is honoring the launch of Episode 4 with a special new poster! Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise has been dominating the conversation around the Spring 2022 anime schedule as soon as it began, and that's been the case with each new episode of the series. While the first three episodes of the anime were spent gathering the central trio together, the fourth episode provides their very first "mission" as a full Forger family as each of them tries to fake their way through high society while keeping their respective secrets from one another.

Episode 4 of Spy x Family is titled "The Prestigious School Interview" and it's the first episode where all three members of the Forger family are working together towards a single goal. As Loid tries his best to enroll Anya in Eden Academy in order to get him one step closer to his real mission's target, the kind of shenanigans fans expect to see from these three soon unfolds as they take on a tough interview. Check out the special poster for Episode 4 of Spy x Family below:

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's episodes so far, you can now find the anime's newest episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

The anime is only going to get more interesting from here on out, and it's likely that fans will be even more drawn to the episodes as the weeks roll on and introduce new wrinkles to the Forger family's new dynamic!