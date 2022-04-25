Spy x Family Releases Episode 4 Preview

✖

Spy x Family has released a look at the anime's next episode with a special new promo! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's already become the most talked about new series despite all of the notable competition. As the episodes continue, it's likely only going to get even more impressive considering that the series is only getting started. Now that the Forger family has been put together, it's time to move forward with Operation Strix and get Twilight closer to accomplishing his secret mission.

With the three members of the Forger family now all together at the end of the third episode, Loid needs to move forward with the interview at the prestigious Eden Academy. Anya will need to make her way into the school in order for Loid to get closer with his intended target, but as seen with Anya and Yor's preparations for the interview, it's going to be tough. That's looking to get even tougher with the preview for Episode 4 of Spy x Family that you can check out below as spotted by @SpyFamilyManga on Twitter:

Episode 4 of Spy x Family is titled "The Prestigious School's Interview" and the preview for the episode gives fans a first look at the actual Eden Academy itself. Loid's preparation questions teased just how tough of a school it would be to get into (on top of how tough the entrance exam was for Anya), and soon fans will get to see that it's going to be even tougher than expected considering how much of a wild card both Anya and Yor are in this situation as they are getting adjusted to their fancy new family lives.

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family in time for the next episode, you can now find the anime's newest episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How are you liking Spy x Family's anime so far? What are you hoping to see in the next episode?