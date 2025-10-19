Spy x Family Star Announces Hiatus From Season 3

Spy x Family premiered its Season 3 this month as part of the Fall 2025 lineup, and it immediately drew viewers in with Loid’s tragic backstory. The flashback begins in the second half of Episode 2 and concludes in Episode 3, following his childhood years during a time of chaos. We later see Ostania waging war on Westalis, plunging both countries into turmoil as Loid struggles to survive as a war orphan. His past follows his heartbreaking journey from a child to a soldier before he eventually became the best spy in Westalis. Although the series had only hinted that Loid didn’t have an easy life before, we finally learn about the horrors he had to witness during the war, which is all the more reason he is desperate to maintain peace between the two countries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story will only get more intense from here on out while also maintaining the light-hearted elements of the show that fans adore. While the third season debuted on October 4th, 2025, the anime released its dubbed version two weeks after the premiere. The second episode of the latest season includes Becky Blackbell, one of the most popular characters in the show. However, her English voice actor just announced on X that she will be taking a hiatus from the anime.

Spy x Family Season 3 Will Have a New Voice Actor For Becky Blackbell

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks/WIT Studio

On October 18th, the same day as Season 3’s dub release, Dani Chambers, the voice behind Becky, shared a message on her official X handle. She notified fans of her absence from Season 3, “Hey peeps! Spy x Family is coming soon! But I will not be voicing Becky for a while due to my voice change.”

Additionally, Chambers also clarified that she won’t be getting permanently replaced. She added, “This isn’t permanent, but when my voice comes back, I can pop back in. I’m currently in voice therapy to work on getting back to my normal range. But for now, Becky (and other baby voices) will be voice-matched. Until then, I’ll still be voicing other types of characters and resting in between. Thanks so much for your support!”

Becky is Anya’s closest friend at the Eden Academy and the daughter of the Blackbell Heavy Industries’ CEO. She comes from a prestigious family of military manufacturers in Ostania. While she doesn’t have a major role in the story like the Forgers, she often appears in the show with Damian and the others whenever Anya is attending school. Although Becky doesn’t have a role in the first season of the latest season, she makes her appearance in the first half of the second episode. Season 3 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can also catch up with the first two seasons. The latest season will release 13 episodes, out of which three are available right now, and more episodes will keep dropping every Saturday.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!