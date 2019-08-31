Square Enix Producer Makes Comment About Kyoto Animation Arson Threat

The Kyoto Animation Arson Incident resulted in the loss of 34 lives and dozens injured, dealing a heavy blow to both the animation studio and the world of anime. While an outpouring of fans expressed their support and love for the hard hit studio, even some major players in the world of tech took time out to give their thoughts and support to Kyoto. Apple’s Tim Cook for example shared his condolences, and a producer at Square Enix, Yuichi Tanzawa, who received threats similar to those directed at Kyoto, has offered his thoughts on the matter and his experience.

Anime News Network shared Tanzawa’s blog post that describes how the threat affected his daily life, as well as his feelings toward some of the extreme emotions that can be created thanks to fans’ interpretations of video games themselves:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Interest Square Enix Producer Shares Reflections on Arson Threat Incident • Yūichi Tanzawa was leading the project referenced in the threat #games https://t.co/0Epq9g8sMr — Anime News Network (@Anime) August 28, 2019

Square Enix, creators of such monolithic games as Final Fantasy VII, Tomb Raider, Kingdom Hearts, and Dragon Quest, has been one of the biggest video game producers in the world. Headquartered in Japan as well, with over 4000 employees, the company no doubt has some similarities to that of Kyoto Animation, having created some amazing creative endeavors that have stuck with fans for decades. Tanzawa himself assissted in creating games for Square Enix with games such as Lords of Vermillion 3 and Army Corps of Hell.

This year, Square Enix continued the Kingdom Hearts franchise with the long awaited third installment of the series as well as releasing a brand new franchise in Left Alive. Kyoto Animation may have been dealt a terrible blow, but that isn’t stopping them from looking to the future and promising to further release anime series and movies.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo”, Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. With a quote reported in the NHK article as “Kyoto Animation having an indelible impact on Japan’s Animation industry”, the studio must be respected for its contributions to the medium.

We here at Comicbook.com will report any further details regarding this terrible tragedy. Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with those affected by this attack.