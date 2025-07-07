The Future of Gachiakuta’s Anime Revealed Following Season 1 Premiere

Gachiakuta‘s anime adaptation recently dropped on Crunchyroll, and fans are diving headfirst into Rudo’s death-defying journey into the Pit. The shonen adaptation is one of the most anticipated new anime of 2025, thanks to the insane success of the relatively new manga by Kei Urana. With Episode 1 now out, fans are wondering how long we’ll be following Rudo’s journey. Those who are frustrated with 12-episode anime seasons have nothing to fear, as Gachiakuta‘s future just got the best update possible.

Urana’s manga was first serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2022. Since then, it has taken the shonen world by storm. Studio BONES animates the new adaptation, which is part of the absolutely stacked Summer 2025 line-up. The anime season is a mixed bag of OVAs, limited series, and single-cour seasons. But, Gachiakuta is putting them all to shame, as it might have the longest release schedule of any Summer 2025 anime.

Gachiakuta Will Be On the Air for a While With Its Confirmed Episode Count

Studio Bones

Following the premiere episode, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Gachiakuta revealed that Season 1 will run for two consecutive cours. For those not versed in anime speak, this means no 12-episode season, and no mid-season break. The full episode count hasn’t yet been revealed. But, fans are expecting it to run for 24 episodes.

Gachiakuta debuted on Crunchyroll on July 6th, and the announcement means the series will run through the Summer season and into Fall. Gachiakuta‘s release has been putting fans first. As well as being slated for two consecutive cours, the series has also been releasing a simuldub, for fans who prefer the English dub to subtitles. Both versions are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Is Gachiakuta Any Good?

As previously mentioned, Gachiakuta was hyped as one of the big releases of the Summer 2025 anime season. After the first episode, we can happily inform you that it has, so far, lived up to the hype. The episode opened to an 8.9 rating on IMDb. Fans on My Anime List scored it similarly, awarding it an 8.13 rating. Of course, these can both change (for better or for worse) as the show goes on.

Before the series premiered last weekend, some lucky fans and journalists were treated to the first two episodes at Anime Expo in Los Angeles. ComicBook was in attendance, with Anime Editor J.R. Waugh sharing his review of the two episodes. “Gachiakuta‘s premiere lays out Rudo’s rapid descent into blinding, ferocious rage in a showstopping, explosive intro that will jolt the viewers to attention,” it began. “Longtime fans can rest assured that their beloved series evokes a powerful, vengeful aura to stand out from the typical shonen fare.”

The official synopsis for Gachiakuta reads, “Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”

New episodes of Gachiakuta release weekly on Sundays.

