Squid Game Actor Talks Hesitation in Playing Trans Woman (And What Changed Their Mind)

Squid Game’s second season once again saw Seong Gi-hun dragged into the life-or-death games, with new challenges sent his way. Obviously, since the protagonist was the only survivor of the initial games, many of the figures from the first season didn’t make a comeback for season two. When it came to the new contestants searching to buy a new life for themselves, one of the most controversial is Cho Hyun-ju. A trans-woman in the series, the character was played by a cisgender man, actor Park Sung-hoon, who recently discussed both the controversy and why they decided to stay in the role.

In speaking with entertainment outlet Variety, Sung-hoon discussed scoring the role and his concerns in joining the cast as Hyun-ju, “I was quite amazed at the opportunity — I felt like as an actor it was going to be quite the challenge. I did have concerns about portraying a trans woman because I am a cisgender man, so I really wanted to approach it as cautiously and thoughtfully as possible.” In preparing for the role, Park made mention of the fact that he consulted transgender people to learn from them and better forge his take on the role of one of Squid Game’s biggest new characters.

Squid Game’s Most Controversial Character

Park shared his hopes regarding how he hopes that his Squid Game character will get rid of biases for many of the viewers that turned into the popular Netflix series, “I really hope that Hyun-ju will play a part in maybe getting rid of some of those biases. I hope that people who belong in those communities will no longer feel discriminated against or experience disadvantages within society. I hope that everyone can be true to who they really are and feel confident in doing so.”

Sung-hoon also discussed the changes that he made to the character when season two was filming, “I was the one that came up with her having short bangs and in the scene where she explains to the others how to use the MP5 submachine gun, I suggested the idea of adding the last ‘Understood’ line, because I felt like when she asks that, it really makes her strong and fierce. It shows you that she’s an ex-Special Forces soldier.”

The actor also mentioned the fan response that he has received so far, “Honestly, so much that I can’t read every single one of them. They thanked me for portraying Hyun-ju, for being loyal to her and doing her justice. And I loved comments saying that they had never seen a trans character like this before and how it was empowering for them. So reading these comments, part of me feels relief and a lot of pride.”

The Future of Cho Hyun-ju in Squid Game

Following the uprising of the contestants against the runners of the Squid Game, Hyun-ju was able to survive the event and is already confirmed to have a big role in season three. Set to arrive this summer, a specific release date has yet to be officially revealed for this final season but it’s sure to end with a bang. It will ultimately be interesting to see if Netflix continues the franchise following season three considering just how popular the Squid Game is.

