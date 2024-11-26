Squid Game Season 2 Shares Creepy Behind-the-Scenes Look in Special Teaser

If the concept of being locked in a giant children’s playground, with your life in the hands of anonymous billionaires who bet on your misfortune wasn’t creepy enough, Netflix have released the spookiest featurette yet for Squid Game Season 2. Netflix’s breakaway South Korean thriller returns on December 26, 2024. The players might be scarred for life (or dead), but audiences cannot wait to re-enter the childlike, mortality threatening games again.

Had you not seen the immensely popular first season (even your grandma has seen Squid Game), you’d be mistaken for thinking the latest trailer is for a horror movie spin-off. Aptly titled “The Backrooms (Found Footage),” the new clip is shot on a handheld camera, as a mysterious character sneaks into the play area. Audiences are treated to the colorful walkway players had to famously walk through before playing each life-threatening game, with new footage of the dorm, and a brand new game room.

The footage opens with a glimpse at the new dorm room. The dorm has been divided into two halves, with a bold white line separating the room. Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Squid Game creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, teased that the dorm will pose even more challenges for the players this time around. “After each game, players will return to the dorm room, which has been divided into two halves,” he began. Dong-hyuk revealed that the players will have to vote after each game on whether they want to continue playing… with deadly consequences. He continued, “The players will then vote on whether they want to continue playing, or leave the show. The side with the fewer votes will be killed.”

The featurette was inspired by a creepypasta horror story, posted on 4chan in 2019. The story came from a strange photo of an empty office block. From there, users began creating lore for the room, until one anonymous user dubbed the photo “The Backrooms,” writing: “If you’re not careful and you no clip out of reality in the wrong areas, you’ll end up in the Backrooms, where it’s nothing but the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz, and approximately six hundred million square miles of randomly segmented empty rooms to be trapped in. God save you if you hear something wandering around nearby, because it sure as hell has heard you.”

Finally, the footage closed with a tease of a brand new room. The room looks like a grand opera hall, with a giant statue in the middle. Although, it is hard to make out what the statue depicts. It is expected that the room will heavily feature in Season 2, perhaps as the final game.

Lee Jung-jae will reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun in Season 2 of Squid Game. After winning the dangerous tournament in Season 1, Gi-hun is returning to try and save the new players and shut down the games. Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will also return. They will be joined by newcomers Kang Ha-neul, Yim Si-wan, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jun-uk, and more.