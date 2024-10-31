Squid Game Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Original Games Are Even Deadlier

The biggest hit in Netflix history is finally returning for its second season. More than three years after Squid Game first premiered — and became a worldwide phenomenon — the hit series is coming back with its highly anticipated Season 2. New episodes launch on Netflix at the end of December, but the streaming service is making sure to give fans plenty to get excited about while they wait for the premiere.

On Thursday at Lucca Comics & Games, Europe’s biggest Comic Con, Netflix unveiled a brand new teaser trailer for Squid Game Season 2. While Netflix uses the word “teaser” to describe the new ad, it’s two full minutes long, so it’s basically an entire trailer. You can check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer shows the return of Seong Gi-hun, known to many as Player 456, who opted to return for another round of games to try and stop the madness once and for all. This time around, however, the games have changed a bit, making it a real uphill battle.

In these new games, the participants have the option of stopping the deadly contest at any time. If they can unanimously agree to call it quits, whoever is left will split the prize money. Of course, this lends itself to more greed amongst the players, as they continue to push things even farther in the hopes of taking home a bigger pot. Player 456 tries to reason with his new competitors, explaining what’s really going on behind the scenes, but that much money can be blinding.

You can check out Netflix’s synopsis for Squid Game Season 2 below!

“Season 2 raises the stakes, with Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456. With a hardened demeanor and the scars of past games, Gi-hun is on a desperate mission to expose the deadly truth of the competition. Yet, his warnings go unheeded, and tensions rise as fellow players question his intentions. The teaser also shows the return of Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man, whose true motivations remain cloaked in secrecy, while Wi Ha-jun’s Hwang Jun-ho is back, driving the narrative forward as the relentless detective on a mission of his own.”

In addition to revealing the trailer at Lucca, Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk showed up in person at the event to interact with fans and tease the new season.

Squid Game officially returns for its second season on December 26th.