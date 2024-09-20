New Squid Game Trailer Shares First Look at Season 2: Watch Now

Squid Game will be returning to Netflix with Season 2 later this year, and Netflix has shared an intense new look at what to expect with a special new teaser. Squid Game was a runaway hit when it first made its debut with Netflix back in 2021. The Korean drama series went on to garner a massive international audience due to its unique premise of blending children's games with death, so it was no surprise to see that Netflix had already planned to bring it back for a second season of episodes. Now we've gotten a new look at what to expect.

Squid Game will be hitting screens with Season 2 on Netflix this December, but fans have gotten very little in terms of actual footage of what to expect from the new episodes as of the time of this publication. That's all changed with the newest update as part of Netflix's Geeked Week this year. Squid Game has shared a special teaser for Season 2 that shares an intense new look at what to expect from the coming episodes, and you can check it out below as we all wait for their premiere.

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

Squid Game Season 2 will be streaming worldwide with Netflix on December 26th. Original series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk returns as director and executive producer for the season alongside confirmed returning stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-Hun, Lee Byung-Hun as Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-Ho, and Gong Yoo as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games themselves. This will be the first of the final two seasons planned for the series overall with Season 3 currently scheduled for a release some time in 2025 to bring the saga to an end.

Dong-hyuk previously teased what's coming in the new season with a special letter to Squid Game fans ahead following the announcement for the third and final season, "On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, 'Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of Squid Game.' It almost felt surreal," Dong-hyuk's message began. "I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well. Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either."

How Will Squid Game End?

With Netflix confirming that Squid Game will be ending in two more seasons, it makes Season 2 all the more important than ever. The first season of the series seemed like a miniseries due to the fact that Dong-hyuk had been working on it for a long time before its official release, and its popularity around the world means the story gets to continue. The first season ended with Gi-Hun declaring that he's going to challenge those behind the Squid Game, and that means he's going to go straight into another one after his initial victory.

This is going to be the make-it or break-it season for the series as it will likely break out of the formula from the first season. It's got a different narrative going in as we know Gi-Hun is seeking to enter the games for a more heroic purpose, and with only one winner at the end of the day, and another season to go, it doesn't seem likely that this coming season will end as cleanly as the first. It's going to get a lot more complex from here on out, and will likely be a lot different than just watching people play death games in the same way. But it's the best time to catch up on everything with the first season of Squid Game with Netflix streaming now.