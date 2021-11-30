Squid Game Star Park Hae-soo Joins Adaptation Cast of Another Popular Netflix Show

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo has joined the cast of a Korean adaptation for another huge Netflix series! Squid Game has been dominating Netflix ever since it debuted earlier this Fall, and has become a whole new kind of phenomenon at this point. The series might be slipping from the top of the charts, but it’s clear that the series was such a hit that fans will want to see the stars of it move on to other high profile projects. Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the series, is actually joining the Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

Netflix has announced that Hae-soo will be playing Berlin (which is a nickname for Andres de Fonollosa, the second-in-command and older brother to The Professor, played by Pedro Alonso in the original) in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist / La Casa de Papel that’s now in the works. It’s yet to be revealed just how much this new version will be taking from the original, but this first cast addition is certainly exciting! You can check out the official announcement and promotional image below:

Squid Game's Park Hae-soo will play Berlin in the upcoming Korean version of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist! pic.twitter.com/ntQPPIOaOt — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

Squid Game is now streaming its debut season with Netflix, and series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that a second season is currently being planned. As for the original Money Heist/ La Casa de Papel, the fifth and final season of the series will be dropping with Netflix on December 3rd. Netflix describes the final season as such, “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

