Former Squidbillies Star Stuart Baker Comments on Firing in Now-Deleted Post

Squidbillies has been in the headlines this week following the removal of one of its stars. Actor Stuart Baker was fired from the Adult Swim show after offensive comments from his Facebook page went viral. The posts made derogatory comments about country superstar Dolly Parton as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. And in a now-deleted post, Baker seems to have responded to his removal.

Animation World Network shared a screenshot of the deleted statement posted on Baker's social media profile. It was there the actor confirmed he'd been fired and asked fans whether they were happy now that he's been laid low.

"I've been fired from my Cartoon Show, lost my endorsements and my chance of ever being booked by any Music Venue as Unknown Hinson again. I just hope you a-sholes are happy you took a good Man and talent down. You succeeded," he wrote.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Continuing, Baker said fans can be proud they ruined his life over the "Freak Show" known as BLM and Dolly Parton. "I gave my best to you a-sholes for over 30 years. I guess you just love to kick someone when they're down. That's so twisted and perverted. Again, thanks! I'll remember you bastards!"

This response comes after Baker posted his reaction to Parton's public support of the BLM cause in a recent interview. The aggressive comment called the singer a "freak titled, old Southern bimbo" as well as a slut. The post was quickly shared with Jim Fortier and Dave Willis, the creators of Squidbillies. The pair released a statement apologizing for the distressing comments and confirmed Baker will no longer voice Early Cuyler.

"We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

At this point, there is no news on who will replace Baker in Squidbillies. Production is underway on the show's thirteenth season, so its release may be delayed if extensive work needs to be done on rerecording lines ahead of its premiere.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.