‘SSSS.Gridman’ Reveals First Full Trailer, Release Date

Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions are soon releasing an anime based on Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad, and now fans can get properly hyped for SSSS.Gridman‘s release thanks to its first full trailer.

SSSS.Gridman is currently scheduled for a release October 6 in Japan, and Funimation has already confirmed that they have licensed the series for a simuldub release when the series premieres.

SSSS.Gridman will feature a story not seen in the original series, but will take cues from the past for its visuals and ideas. Studio Trigger’s influence can be seen in the character designs, and fans are looking forward to seeing how these characters interact with the major mecha action.

The series has also officially revealed its series synopsis on the official website, and it reads as such:

“You’re not alone. On any day, anywhere. Yuta Hibiki, a first-year high school student living in Tsutsujidai, one day wakes up to find he has lost his memories. He meets the “Hyper Agent Gridman” on his old computer, and Gridman says that Yuta has a mission he must fulfill, so Yuta sets out to find the meaning to those words and his memory loss. Yuta’s friends, Sho Utsumi, Rikka Takarada, and Akane Shinjo, would always help him and spend their days with him. But, their tranquil days are suddenly and easily crushed with the appearance of kaiju.”

The series will be directed by Akira Amemiya (Ninja Slayer), Keiichi Hasegawa (Zoids, Rage of Bahamut Genesis) is writing the scripts, and the new Gridman design will be provided by Tsuburaya Productions’ Masayuki Gotou, who has contributed designs for many of the currently running Ultraman designs.

The opening theme “UNION” is performed by OxT, and the evening theme, “youthful beautiful” is performed by Maaya Uchida. Shiro Sagisu (Neon Genesis Evangelion) is composing the music of the series, Toshiki Kameyama (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha) is the sound director, and Eiko Morikawa is returning from the original live-action Gridman series to handle the sound effects.

The voice cast for the series includes Hikaru Midorikawa as the titular Gridman, Yuya Hirose as Yuta Hibiki, Soma Saito as Sho Utsumi, Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada, Reina Ueda as Akane Shinjo, Tetsu Inada as Alexis Kerib, Ryousuke Takahashi as Samurai Caribar, Katsuyuki Konishi as Max, Aoi Yuki as Borar, Masaya Matsukaze as Vitt, Kenichi Suzumura as “Mysterious Boy,” Mayumi Shintani as Rikka Mama, Akari Kito as Hassu, and Suzuko Mimori as Namiko.