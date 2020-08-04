Star Wars Art Gives Kylo Ren and Rey the Perfect Anime Makeover

✖

The newest trilogy for Star Wars that focused on the adventures of Rey, Finn, and Poe fighting against the New Order that looked to take the place of the fallen Empire under the leadership of Kylo Ren may have come to a close last year with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, but that isn't stopping fans from creating new fan art for these characters, with one giving Kylo and Rey an anime makeover! The future of Star Wars on film is still up in the air as the industry deals with the coronavirus pandemic but we certainly wouldn't mind seeing an anime in this style.

Kylo Ren and Rey's journey was a very memorable one, with both struggling between the light and the dark side. Kylo, who was the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia, found himself placed squarely into the Dark Side as he followed the instructions of Snoke and then eventually changing sides when he realized that what he was doing was wrong as he was instrumental in killing the resurrected Emperor Palpatine. With Rey helping in bringing Kylo to the light side, Ren was killed at the end of Rise of Skywalker as Rey took the last name of "Skywalker" in the final moments of the conclusion of the latest trilogy!

Twitter Artist Subaru shared this impressive anime take on the last battle between Rey and Kylo Ren during the final moments of the first movie of the latest trilogy in Star Wars: Force Awakens, which resulted in a new rivalry being formed between the Jedi of the light side and the dark side:

Currently, one of the biggest Star Wars properties running right now is the Mandalorian that is on the streaming service of Disney +, which follows a member of Boba Fett's race as he attempts to protect one of the most legendary cultural icons of the franchise with Baby Yoda. With Disney + also giving us the final animated season of Clone Wars, it seems that the "House of Mouse" will long be exploring the story of a galaxy far, far away!

