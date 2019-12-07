Star Wars Actor John Boyega Shares His Gateway Anime Recommendations

John Boyega may currently be starring in one of the biggest science fantasy franchises ever, but the star has tons of different interests outside of the realm of Star Wars. In fact, Boyega has gone on record on several occasions to show his support for his favorite anime series such as Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Hunter x Hunter. This interest in anime was brought up once again during his recent interview with First We Feast. In their latest episode of Hot Ones, a series of interviews where the guest eat progressively spicier hot wings, Boyega listed some of his favorites.

When asked about what series would be the perfect gateway for interested audiences, Boyega revealed his choices without much hesitation, “I would say Attack on Titan, I’d definitely say Naruto, and One-Punch Man. One-Punch Man is hilarious.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boyega broke down why anime appeals to him as well, and it should sound familiar to many fans, “Anime, I think because of its long-form format, so, it lasts for ages… you take something like Naruto for example. You literally watch a character grow up day by day, and then there are filler episodes that give you, kind of like, clarity on the world surrounding the leads, or the several different leads in the anime. And it’s just the way they tell stories.”

He had a hilarious example of this new way of telling stories too as he highlighted anime’s use of inner monologues, “A lot of the time when characters are, like, standing in one scene, you’re going into their subconscious mind, you know. Like, for example, I’m here like, ‘I’m doing well, the chicken wings are good, but shit, I don’t know if this next one’s about to blow my freakin’, freakin’ brains to the sky.’ It’s like that, and they do like a subconscious thing where you go back and forth, and that’s cool. I really like that, it’s a great way of storytelling, it’s fun, and I guess it just taps into the, they tap into the imagination of individuals, and people just really, really love it.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be hitting theaters December 20th. If Boyega is truly done with the Star Wars franchise after its release, and doesn’t want to do any projects with Marvel after, then perhaps it’s time to spearhead a live-action anime adaptation? Surely fans wouldn’t have a problem considering his love for each series!