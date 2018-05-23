Wait, Did You Catch This ‘Gundam’ Easter Egg In ‘Star Wars’?

When it comes to sci-fi, there are some series you just have to know. Guys like Star Wars may monopolize the genre in the west, but mecha rules the industry once you move into the east. So, it is not surprising to learn how often mecha series pay tribute to Star Wars, and the reverse is also true.

Don’t think so? Well, all you have to do is check out the latest issue of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra to find out otherwise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, one sci-fi lover pointed out the Star Wars sneak in the comic. In the series’ 18th issue, a panel is shown that’s set in a hangar of sorts. The focus of the panel is dialogue, but fans of Mobile Suit Gundam will not be able to overlook the easter egg sat in its bottom left-hand corner.

No, you are not going crazy. That little orbital robot you see there looks exactly like a RB-79 Ball from the anime series. The body shape is hard to mistake as its spherical body, two-pronged claws, and mounted top gun look the exact same as the ones seen in Mobile Suit Gundam. It is not even the least bit subtle, really.

For those of you unaware, this weapon made its debut in Mobile Suit Gundam, and it is classified as a Space Mobile Pod. The Federation created these Balls after reinforcing civilian-model space pods with armor and a 180mm canon. Topped with a few directional thrusters, these Balls were thought to be ineffective in battle, but they proved usual in big battles such as Operation Star-One. Over the years, the Gundam franchise has given these Balls various makeovers, but its original look is identical to this one-off weapon seen in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra. So, all you anime fans may want to comb through this Marvel Comics title for more mecha goodies moving forward.

As for the franchise today, the most recent Gundam series, Gundam Build Divers, is out now. Sunrise describes the show as follows:

“The Gunpla Force Battle Tournament is a big event held in GBN once per year. Competing in the final round are Avalon, led by the champion Kyoya Kujo, and the elite 7th Panzer Division led by the cunning Rommel. Starting with Kyoya’s Gundam AGE II Magnum, a variety of Gunpla take to the field to determine which is the strongest force!”

Are you excited to see Star Wars sharing the mecha love with Mobile Suit Gundam? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!