Yes, The New ‘Star Wars’ Show Will Be An Anime

Star Wars is heading into an untouched realm with its next project. Earlier today, Lucasfilm confirmed its follow-up to Star Wars Rebels is coming, and the show will branch out in its aesthetic. After all, Star Wars Resistance will be an anime, and fans are ready to see what that means for the franchise.

If you missed the announcement, Lucasfilm is working on Star Wars Resistance, its latest TV series that plans to debut on Disney Channel and Disney XD. The show will shed new light on the Resistance introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and it plans on using anime-inspired art to differentiate its style.

"The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," Dave Filoni, a Lucasfilm Animation producer, told The Hollywood Reporter.

"My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me. There's a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars," he continued. "I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time."

As you can see, Lucasfilm's creative team has eyed an anime aesthetic for some time, and Star Wars Resistance will let that dream become a reality. So far, there is no word on who will animate the series, but fans are curious as to whether Lucasfilm will outsource animators. In Japan, plenty of anime studios outsource artists to keep up with demand, but Lucasfilm may do so in order to scout top-tier talent. So, you better cross your fingers that Lucasfilm eyes Bones Inc. for this venture.

So far, this is the first official anime project that Lucasfilm has approved for Star Wars. The show will act as a prequel to the franchise's on-going trilogy and tell the story of Kazuda Xiono, a man recruited by the Resistance to spy on the First Order. There is no premiere date attached to the show, but fans can get a small glimpse at its art thanks to a key visual. As you can see below, the title card shows an anime take on BB8 as well as a spacecraft.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Are you ready to see Star Wars take on the world of anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!