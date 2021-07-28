Star Wars Vision Studio Responds to Recent Report Chiding Its Work Conditions

✖

Star Wars: Visions will be the first time that the science-fiction franchise created by George Lucas will be dipping its toes into the realm of anime, with the series being composed by a number of different animation studios and set to arrive on Disney+ this fall. However, all that glitters isn't gold as one of the studios responsible for the upcoming anthology series has recently run into some controversy as one animator revealed a number of disturbing details in which bad practices and rampant crunch was instituted, gaining a lot of attention for Science Saru.

Science Saru is a studio that has worked on some major anime projects in the past including the likes of Devilman Crybaby, Space Dandy, Ride Your Wave, and Japan Sinks to name a few. However, one animator for the animation house recently talked with Anime News Network, Joan Chung, discussing some of the harsh work conditions of the company:

"I have some horror stories from this studio, which are thankfully fewer than some of SARU's competitors. But – and this is a big one for me – a studio should not have its twenty-something girls crying in the bathroom, doing all-nighters. Neither should it have a production schedule that is so tight that it is unable to accommodate the mental health of the aforementioned production manager. I had to speak on her behalf to her supervisor and the CEO – and though they responded compassionately, practically there could not be much change. A culture with this much production pressure necessitated the long hours.”

In a recent update via her Twitter Account, Chung noted that the Non-Disclosure Agreement that she had signed with the company was still in effect and Science Saru had apparently responded:

table. It was clarified however that they would like to resolve the matter peacefully. From here on, I will mirror them. If they seek peace, I will as well. If they pursue legal action, I will be suing for overtime and gross negligence of worker health and safety. 📩 — Joan ☯︎ Jeong 🇰🇷 정조안 @ freelance: Nomada Studio (@jeongjoahn) July 25, 2021

Update: They have reached out with a peaceable resolution, consistent with their past NDA requirements. I’ve agreed. Working out the details with them over email. Thank you guys. When you next negotiate, please know this: the Force goes with you. Not kidding. 🙏🏼📿 pic.twitter.com/8McG9yLKyw — Joan ☯︎ Jeong 🇰🇷 정조안 @ freelance: Nomada Studio (@jeongjoahn) July 27, 2021

Science Saru will be tackling two new entries for the upcoming Star Wars anthology, titled Akakirir and T0-B1 respectively.