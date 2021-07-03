Star Wars: Visions Reveals Titles and Studios for Each Anime Short

Star Wars: Visions has revealed the title for and studio behind each of the new anime shorts we can expect to see in this brand new anthology series coming to Disney+! Star Wars is branching out in all sorts of ways over the next year, and one of the most surprising projects is a new anthology of shorts produced by several prominent anime studios. Star Wars has experimented with the animated world in the past (and has a number of CG animated stories already available on Disney+ as of this writing), but now it's fully diving into anime.

And it's going to do so with some of the most notable anime studios today as Star Wars: Visions confirmed during its panel at Anime Expo Lite 2021 that it will be working with the likes of Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. for nine different anime shorts that will be debuting on Disney+ later this Fall. As for what we can expect, here's the full breakdown of the titles and studios for each short:

Kamikaze Douga - "The Duel"

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) - "Lop and Ochō"

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) - "Tatooine Rhapsody"

Trigger - "The Twins" and "The Elder"

Kinema Citrus - "The Village Bride"

Science Saru - "Akakiri" and "T0-B1"

Production I.G. - "The Ninth Jedi"

One of the main things those involved with Star Wars: Visions' production made sure to stress was that while these shorts would be taking place within the greater Star Wars universe, the studios were allowed to creatively explore their stories with their respective quirks and teams. For example, Kevin Penkin (composer for series such as Made in Abyss and The Rising of the Shield Hero) was confirmed to compose the music behind Kinema Citrus' "The Village Bride."

Releasing on Disney+ on September 22nd, Star Wars: Visions is described as such, "As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio."

