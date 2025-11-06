Steven Universe, Danny Phantom Actress Maythe Guedes Dies at 55

In the world of animation, sometimes voice actors have to wear quite a few hats when it comes to stepping into different universes. Voice actor Maythe Guedes was quite familiar with this fact, playing major heroes and villains across the board. Having parts in North American animated projects, Japanese anime adaptations, and video games, Guedes made her mark in countless ways via her characters. It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that Maythe Guedes has passed at the age of 55, leaving a massive absence in the voice acting world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hailing from Latin America, Guedes leaves a vast legacy thanks to her voice acting talent, with the Doblarte Films Academy releasing a statement confirming that Maythe had passed. The official statement reads, “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone present, and also to those who supported our beloved Maythe Guedes in various ways during the difficult time she went through. Today, Maythe accompanies us from above, singing and playing endless melodies, giving voice to angels and dreams. Although her body is no longer with us, her essence, her talent, and her love for this family will continue to resonate in every story we tell. Thank you for every word, every prayer, every gesture of support. Because Maythe will continue to give voice to the impossible… from where only the truly great can: from heaven.” The actress had apparently been struggling with cervical cancer in recent days, and a fundraiser had been created by her closest friends to help her cover the expenses of treatment.

Maythe’s Historic Career

Warner Bros

Guedes helped to bring to life some of the biggest animated characters in recent memory, touching on major franchises from various media. When it came to significant North American animated series, Maythe played the part of Steven Universe’s mother, Rose Quartz, in the Cartoon Network series. For Nickelodeon, she played the part of SpongeBob SquarePants’ mother in Bikini Bottom while also playing the part of Ember McLain in Nickelodeon’s Danny Phantom. Guedes also played significant roles in the world of superheroes, taking on the role of Selina Kyle in The Batman and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight and Storm in X-Men Evolution.

Guedes career wasn’t just focused on North American projects, as she also played significant parts in some significant anime series. The voice actor had roles in .hack//SIGN, Basilisk, Fullmetal Alchemist, Vandread, and Viewtiful Joe. Thanks to the countless roles that the actor had played within the animation world, she will be greatly missed by the fan community.

Our thoughts are with Maythe Guedes’ family and friends during this difficult time.