Stranger Things Cast Sings Praises of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Stranger Things‘ long awaited third season has finally made its debut on Netflix, and the extended cast of the series has been happily interviewing and promoting the release of the season. But one relaxed interview through Twitter’s Twitter TV has definitely caught anime fans’ attention as three of the stars behind the hit TV series have given a major shout out to another major television juggernaut, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

When asked about their favorite television shows of all time, Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer, Dacre Montgomery, and Maya Hawke hesitated for a moment before all singing the praises of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Favorite shows OF. ALL. TIME. 👀 👀 Avatar: The Last Airbender pic.twitter.com/WuVeyOZAxD — Twitter TV (@TwitterTV) July 12, 2019

In the clip shared to Twitter’s Twitter TV account, the three stars almost select different series entirely with Montgomery suggesting The Sopranos and Hawke suggesting Seinfeld. But when Dyer can’t quite come up with an answer, Hawke hilariously says that Avatar: The Last Airbender was her “real answer.” This prompts all three of them to praise the famous anime inspired animated series.

The even more hilarious bit is that the three of them want to keep talking about the series, but know they have a number of other questions to answer fans. But, they do agree that the favorite show was definitely “not Seinfeld.”

It’s serendipitous that the stars of this major Netflix TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender as Netflix will soon be releasing an official live-action series. Though details of the cast, crew, and the official release date are currently being kept under wraps, original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have been confirmed to serve as executive producers and showrunners with a scheduled production start sometime this year.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.

The series became famous for its heavy anime influences and well-crafted narrative, and has spawned comics, video games, a sequel in The Legend of Korra, and even a live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan.