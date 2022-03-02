Rick and Morty Season 6 Shares Major Release Date Update

Rick and Morty has gotten a major update for its Season 6 release date! The fifth season of the highly popular Adult Swim animated series ended its run last year, and fans thus began the wait for the next season. Just like in between the wait for the fourth and fifth seasons, it won’t be too long for the next wave of episodes as it was previously confirmed that production on Season 6 and Season 7 were into high gear as the fifth season was airing. The long waits in between new episodes are a thing of the past from here on out, and the sixth season was already slated for a release this year.

Adult Swim previously teased that Rick and Morty would be returning for Season 6 some time this year, and a new update from Matt Webb Mitovich at TV Line has confirmed this is the case by reporting that he was “told that Adult Swim is currently in production on Season 6, to premiere later this year.” Unfortunately it’s not too concrete of an update considering the touted 2022 release window from before, but at least it’s another confirmation that the sixth season is indeed heading our way later this year.

As for when fans can expect to see the new episodes, it’s highly likely that a Summer or Fall release date will be set for the new season. Whether it’s split into two halves like Season 4, or delays the final two episodes a few weeks like Season 5 is still very much in question, but the sixth season of the series is indeed coming our way sooner rather than later. If you wanted to catch up with the series’ full run before the new episodes make their debut later this year, the first five seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max.

If you still want to see more, there are a few special anime episodes that are only available to check out on Adult Swim's official YouTube channel.

