Take A Sip Of Studio Ghibli With This Bar’s Themed Drinks

Studio Ghibli stands as one of the most famous homes for animation to date, and its legacy thrives even today. After being formed decades ago, director Hayao Miyazaki has turned Studio Ghibli into a truly magical place for artists to work, and it seems the company inspires more than just animators.

After all, mixologists need a muse every once in awhile, and Studio Ghibli is as good of a choice as any.

Over on Reddit, a fan hit up anime lovers to share a special menu offered at their theater’s in-house bar. It turns out The Electric has a whole drinks menu dedicated to Studio Ghibli, and fans will want to try at least one of these flavorful drinks after reading up on them.

If you are on a budget, you can grab a Miyasake for less than three pounds abroad, and it honors the famous Studio Ghibli director.

“Make a toast or kanpai in honour of legendary animator and director Hayao Miyazaki. Ozeki Sake with Japanese rice cracker.”

As the menu goes on, the prices nearly double, but each drink is based on a favorite Studio Ghibli film. There is a Studio Gimlet, a name riffing off the company’s own which mixes gin and lime juice cordial over ice. There is also the Princess Rumandcoke which would make Princess Mononoke smile if for a second.

“The fate of this brew rests with you. A spirited fusion of Havana rum, fresh lime, and coke,” the menu describes the drink.

Finally, the third is called Spirited La Fee. This whimsical concoction mixes sapphire gin with a slew of liquors like absinthe before pouring it all over ice. Clearly, this punchy drink will make fans feel as if they did get spirited away, but it won’t slosh them hard enough to make anyone stumble into Howl’s Moving Castle on their way home.

If you want to try to make one of these drinks for yourself, then it might take a bit of trial and error to get things right. Still, this alcoholic menu proves Studio Ghibli is growing up with its audiences as kids who fawned over Miyazaki can celebrate the director’s work with a few good shots. And if you would rather keep away from some spirits, well – the famed director would never fault you for drinking some hot green tea.

