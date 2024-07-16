Which Studio Ghibli Anime Has the Best Food? New Poll Tells All

Studio Ghibli has become a juggernaut in the anime world. Over its long history, the anime studio has created critically acclaimed films that have resonated amongst anime fans and cinema-loving fans alike. Most recently, Hayao Miyazaki was able to create a film that won the studio another Academy Award in The Boy And The Heron. Over the years, Ghibli hasn’t just been well-known for creating amazing animated stories but has also become well-known for depicting some downright delicious-looking anime food. In a new poll, anime fans have narrowed down which Ghibli film has the best-looking food of them all.

While you might not be able to get your hands on all of the delicious food that Ghibli has made over the years, the anime studio has offered fans a real-life experience that is worth checking out. In Japan, Ghibli created its own amusement park that recreates some of the biggest locales from the studio’s history which includes the likes of Princess Mononoke, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, and many other films. Most recently, the theme park created its very own series of Catbuses to transport park-goers to see some of what the park has to offer.

Ghibli’s Food Ranked

In a new poll conducted by PR Times, anime fans took the chance to discuss which foods from Studio Ghibli’s roster looked the most appealing. Here is the list that poll patrons listed:

10.) The Wind Rises

9.) Ponyo

8.) Princess Mononoke

7.) Porco Rosso

6.) Nausicaa of The Valley of The Wind

5.) Howl’s Moving Castle

4.) My Neighbor Totoro

3.) Kiki’s Delivery Service

2.) Spirited Away

1.) Castle In The Sky

Castle In The Sky is currently available to stream on MAX. If you want a closer look at the film that was ranked as having the best food, here’s how Ghibli describes the movie, “Young orphan Sheeta and her kidnapper, Col. Muska, are flying to a military prison when their plane is attacked by a gang of air pirates led by the matronly Dola. Escaping from a mid-air collision via a magic crystal around her neck, Sheeta meets fellow orphan Pazu and the pair join forces to discover the mystical floating city of Laputa while pursued by both Muska and the pirates, who lust for the city’s myriad treasures.”

